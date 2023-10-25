AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police announced the arrest of two following a shooting at an apartment complex in Auburn on Tuesday.

According to APD, on Tuesday, Auburn Police arrested 19-year-old Jaquavious Shakur Smith and 23-year-old Christian Jayshawn Jennings both from Auburn were arrested on multiple felony warrants.

Auburn Police charged Smith with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and second-degree receiving stolen property.

APD also charged Jennings with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, second-degree receiving stolen property and attempting to elude a police officer.

Both Smith and Jennings arrests came after Auburn Police responded to a residential apartment complex located in the 4300 block of Golf Club Drive to a report about shots being fired.

Several residents at the apartment complex reported the two individuals armed with handguns were in an altercation the resulted in both parties exchanging multiple shots at each other.

Responding Auburn Police officers found both individuals, later identified as Smith and Jennings, and took them into custody shortly after the incident.

Auburn Police also received multiple reports of property damage from gunfire but no reports of any injuries. At this time APD says that the incident is believed to be isolated and the parties involved know each other.

During an investigation, Auburn Police determined that both Smith and Jennings were in possession of a firearm that was previously reported stolen.

Smith and Jennings were transported to the Lee County Jail. As of now, Smith is being held on a $63,000 bond. Jennings is being held on a $56,000 bond.

Anyone with information is encouraged by APD to contact the police department’s tip line at 334-246-1391.