AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police said two people were arrested after allegedly making fraudulent purchases at a local business.

According Auburn Police, 19-year-old Luis Enrique Bodden from Miami, Florida and 20-year-old Leila Luz Sloane from Tuskegee, Alabama on felony warrants charging both with first-degree theft of property.

Their arrests came after the Auburn Police Department received a report from a business regarding several fraudulent transactions on Nov. 2.

Auburn Police said the fraudulent transactions happened between Oct. 23 and Nov. 1 in Auburn and other locations outside of the Auburn Police Department’s jurisdiction.

During an investigation, Bodden and Sloane were developed as suspects. Police later obtained arrest warrants and both were located and arrested on Nov. 30.

Both were transported to the Lee County Jail, where each are being held on a $5,00 bond.