Auburn Police have suspect in custody for B&E Auto, other warrants

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police have a Salem man in custody on multiple warrants related to theft and breaking and entering.

Andrew Tyler Fielder, 19 of Salem, was charged with Breaking and Entering Auto and Theft of Property 2nd Degree. Fielder was taken into custody with a 17-year-old juvenile from Auburn who now faces those same charges.

Police say an investigation into a suspicious persons complaint on West Longleaf Drive in Auburn on April 5 led to Fielder being taken into custody. At 5 a.m., the complaint says two individuals were seen walking through a parking lot and pulling door handles on cars. Officers arrived on scene and saw the suspects, identified later as Fielder and the juvenile, enter an unlocked car.

Officers detained the two suspects and determined that other vehicles in the area had been entered unlawfully and that property was stolen, too. The stolen items were recovered at the scene.

Fielder was taken to Lee County Jail on a $6,000 bond while the juvenile suspect was released to a guardian. Police say additional charges are pending as the Auburn Police Division continues to investigate.