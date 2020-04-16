Auburn Police investigating April 15 shooting on North Donahue Drive

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police are investigating an April 15 shooting on North Donahue Drive.

Police say they were dispatched to the 800 block of North Donahue Drive yesterday. After they got to the scene, they found a 16-year-old juvenile from Auburn had been shot in the chest.

The investigation determined that the juvenile had been with two known acquaintances and another, unknown person. Police say he was shot by one of those three individuals. two of the suspects were later identified as 17-year-olds from Auburn. All three suspects fled the area afterward.

Auburn Police say the victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus, Ga. by Life Flight and is in stable condition. The case is still under investigation and charges are expected.

Police ask that anyone with information related to the case contact the Auburn Police Division at 334-501-3140, or call the tip line at 334-246-1391.