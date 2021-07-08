Auburn Police looking for help identifying harassment suspect

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding the person responsible for touching a woman inappropriately before be ran off by intervening by-standers.

According to police, the incident happened on July 7, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. near the 400 Block of Harper Avenue.

Police say the victim reported she was walking in the area when she was harassment by an individual described as “a black male, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, average build, wearing a white shirt, dark-colored medical mask, a dark-colored do-rag, dark shorts, and socks with no shoes.”

Police say the victim was touched “inappropriately” by the suspect who then ran away after by-standers who witnessed the incident intervened on the victim’s behalf.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity, they are encouraged to contact APD Detectives at 334-501-3140, call the tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.