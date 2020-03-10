Auburn Police looking for man who damaged business kiosk

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department is searching for a man who caused damaged to a local business.

The incident happened on Feb. 22 at a restaurant in the 200 block of West Magnolia Avenue. Police say the man intentionally damaged a digital ordering screen on a kiosk inside the business, causing several thousand dollars worth of damage.

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual who is wanted on felony criminal mischief charges.

Anyone with information on the identity of the individual pictured or on the case is asked to contact Auburn Detectives at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.