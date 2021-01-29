 

Auburn Police looking for suspect who touched woman inappropriately

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect following a report of harassment.

According to police, on Jan. 29, 2021 the suspect harassed a woman by touching her inappropriately at a business located at the 1700 block of South College Street.

At the time of the incident police say the man was wearing a dark jacket, dark colored beanie, and a facial covering.

Following the incident, police say the suspect left the business in a dark colored sedan.

According to police, the suspect matches the description of a suspect involved in two similar incidents that happened in the past week.

If anyone has information on the identity of the suspect they should contact APD Detectives at (334) 501-3140, call the tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

