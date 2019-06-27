Auburn Police make arrest in 2018 burglary

AUBURN, Ala.-Auburn Police have arrested an Atlanta man in a burglary case from last year. Authorities say the arrest stems from a burglary at a business in April 2018.

According to investigators, someone broke into the business located at the 1600 block of East University Drive and stole $20,000 worth of electronics. Auburn Police arrested Anthony O’Neal, 24, on Tuesday on multiple felony warrants.

Charges against O’Neal include Burglary 3rd degree, Theft of Property First degree, and Criminal Mischief First degree. According to police, surveillance video helped them identify O’Neal as the suspect in the burglary shortly after the incident.

Authorities say O’Neal had been imprisoned in Georgia on unrelated charges. O’Neal waived extradition from Georgia and is in the Lee County Jail on an $11,000 bond.