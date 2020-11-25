 

Auburn Police make arrest in N Gay Street shooting

Crime

(Jamon Quentez Gary)

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police Division Officers have made an arrest in a shooting that happened last Friday on N Gay Street.

Jamon Quentez Gary, age 29, was arrested on a felony warrant charging him with discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.

Gary is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Another warrant in connection to the shooting has been issued for Tallassee man.

Police have obtained a felony warrant for robbery first degree against Malik Chatman, age 19.

Chatman is currently held at the Muscogee County Jail.

Chatman also has unrelated warrants from another law enforcement agency for shooting into an unoccupied vehicle/dwelling and a Grand Jury indictment for burglary first degree.

