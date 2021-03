AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police have made an arrest in a stolen car case from July 2020.

Police say Ashanae Teonna Bowen, age 18, is responsible for stealing a vehicle from Auburn on July 8, 2020.

According to police, the stolen vehicle was found and recovered in Union Springs following the theft.

Investigation lead police to Bowen, who is from Tuskegee, as a suspect.

Bowen was arrested on March 9, 2020 in connection to the case. She was booked into the Lee County Jail on a $5,000 bond.