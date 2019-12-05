Auburn Police make arrest on multiple burglary, auto theft charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department have a suspect from Opelika in custody after receiving reports of items stolen valued at over $2,500.

APD officers took Robert W. Boic III, 30, into custody with warrants charging him with:

Burglary Second Degree

Burglary Third Degree

Two counts of Theft of Property First Degree

Theft of Property Fourth Degree

Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Injuries

Fleeing/Attempting to Elude Officers

Around 4:00 p.m. on Dec. 4, police went to a residence in the 1600 block of Covington Ridge, where there were reports of someone stealing power tools, jewelry, and electronic devices valued at over $2,500, according to APD.

Soon after, officers say they responded to a report of a stolen 2020 Nissan Rogue in the 1700 block of Overton Road.

Officers nearby saw the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop the car, when the driver fled. Police say that after a short distance, the car collided with two uninvolved vehicles at the intersection of Moores Mill and Ogletree Roads.

One of the drivers sustained minor injuries and was taken to EAMC for treatment.

After causing the accident, police say that Boich exited the stolen Nissan and was apprehended by officers after a pursuit on foot.

Further investigation by police found that Boich was also responsible for the Covington Ridge burglary, and another on Moores Mill Drive after viewing surveillance footage. Police say property recovered from Boich also led to the charges.

Boich was taken to the Lee County Jail and was held on a $23,000 bond.