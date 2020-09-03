Auburn Police make four arrests in auto breaking and entering, theft case

AUBURN, Ala.(WRBL) – Following a police chase that led Auburn Police into Macon County, four suspects are under arrest in connection to a breaking and entering case involving several vehicles.

According to police, on Thursday officers found several vehicles had been broken into in the 4300 block of Gold Club Drive. Shortly after discovering the vehicle burglaries, police located a vehicle with the suspected burglars inside.

At this time, police attempted a traffic stop, with the vehicle and suspects fleeing into Macon County with Auburn Police in pursuit. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the Tuskegee Police Department joined in to help.

The chase ended when the vehicle the suspects were traveling in hit one of the pursuing police vehicles. After the collision, police were able to arrest two of the suspects, with two other suspects running away from the crash. A short time later, they were found and also arrested.

According to police, the vehicle used by the suspects was stolen from Hayneville, Alabama. Police say items stolen during the earlier auto burglaries were also recovered.

(Deaundre Shykeem Franklin)

Deaundre Shykeem Franklin, age 18, has been charged with five counts of Unlawful Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree, two counts of Theft of Property 2nd Degree, Theft of Property 4th Degree, and Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.

(Taurio De’Wayne Mushat)

Taurio De’Wayne Mushat Jr., age 18, has been charged with five counts of Unlawful Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree, two counts of Theft of Property 2nd Degree, Theft of Property 4th Degree, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, and Attempting to Elude.

Police say the other suspects involved in the case are juveniles.

A 17-year-old juvenile has been charged with Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree, Possession of Burglary Tools, Carrying a Concealed Pistol without a Permit, and Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.

A 16-year-old juvenile has been charged with Unlawful Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree. All four offenders are from Montgomery, AL.

Franklin and Mushat were taken to the Lee County Jail. Franklin is being held on a $28,000 bond, while Mushat is being held on a $31,000 bond.

The two juveniles were transported to the Lee County Youth Development Center.

Investigators say multiple cases in Auburn remain under investigation and additional charges against the suspect are pending. According to investigators, the suspects had not been charged in Auburn prior to this incident but have multiple charges and cases from other agencies.