Auburn Police make third arrest in North Donahue Drive shooting

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department has arrested a third suspect in a shooting that happened on North Donahue Drive in mid-April.

On April 15, a 16-year-old juvenile from Auburn was shot in the chest in the 800 block of North Donahue Drive. The victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus by Life Flight and later listed as being in stable condition.

Following the shooting, two juvenile suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting.

Police say their investigation determined the victim was interacting with two known acquaintances and an unknown person when he was shot by one of the individuals. Two of the suspects were later identified as 17-year-old juveniles, both from Auburn. All three of the suspects fled the area after the incident.

On April 30 the third suspect, 17-year-old juvenile, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and robbery first degree. The teen is being held at the Lee County Jail on a $175,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Auburn Police Division at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line, (334) 246-1391.