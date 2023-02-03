COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, around 3 p.m., Auburn Police Officers responded to Memorial Park Cemetery located at 1000 E. Samford Avenue in reference to a report of 86 grave marker vases being stolen between Wednesday and Thursday.

The stolen grave marker vases are 12-inch tall bronze vases used to mark graves in the Memorial Park Cemetery, with many belonging to veteran graves.

The Auburn Police Department says not only are the items valuable in raw materials, “but have sentimental value to the loved ones of those laid to rest in the cemetery.” Auburn Police believe the suspect may attempt to sell the stolen grave marker vases as scrap metal.

According to APD, the theft is under investigation, and the police department encourages anyone with information to contact Detective Greg Miller at 334-501-3145.