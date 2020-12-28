Auburn police seeking identity of suspect in multiple armed robberies

Auburn Police are looking for a suspect in a string of armed robberies.

AUBURN (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department is seeking the identity of a man wanted for multiple armed robberies.

Police responded to three robbery calls between 7:40 p.m. on Dec. 25 and 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 26.

Police say the incidents appear to be committed by the same offender and took place at three separate locations—the 1900 block of East Glenn, the 1400 block of Opelika Road, and the 1700 block of Opelika Road.

Police say the suspect entered each establishment with a handgun, demanding money before fleeing the scene with undetermined amounts of cash. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a thin black male between 25–35 years old. He was dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt or jacket, black tennis shoes, and a red vest.

He is believed to have fled the scene in a white truck.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is encouraged to call the Auburn Police, the CrimeStoppers tip line at 215-STOP (7867), or the CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.