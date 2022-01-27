Auburn Police: Sex offender arrested on probation violation after being employed in prohibited area

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A registered sex offender in Auburn has been arrested after reportedly violating the terms of his probation by being employed in an area prohibited to sex offenders.

According to officials with the Auburn Police Department, Ulyses Rosa, age 38, was arrested by Auburn Police, with assistance from Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, on a felony warrant charging him with violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

The arrest, on Jan. 25, 2022, stems from an investigation that began when police received information from the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles GPS Electronic Monitoring Program, pertaining to Rosa, a registered sex offender, engaging in employment in the 400 block of Opelika Road, a location forbidden by SORNA restrictions.

According to officials, in November 2017, Rosa, then 34, was arrested on felony warrants charging him with Sodomy 2nd Degree and Electronic Solicitation of a Child in connection to crimes against a 14-year-old girl described as his neighbor.

Officials said the November 2017 investigation revealed that Rosa sent several sexual explicit text messages and coerces the victim into performing sexual acts on a least one occasion. Police were contacted by the victim’s mother after she discovered the text messages.

Rosa is currently held without bond at the Lee County Jail.

