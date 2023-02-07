AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Monday, the Auburn Police Department, along with the Tuskegee Police Department, arrested Christopher Dewayne Rodgers, 44, from Tuskegee, Alabama, on warrants charging him with unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and theft of property (4th degree).

According to the Auburn Police Department, the arrest resulted from an auto burglary near the 1700 block of South College Street that was reported on Jan. 26. Auburn Police Officers spoke with a victim, who reported that a suspect unlawfully entered their vehicle and stole property.

The Tuskegee Police Department located and identified the suspect as Rodgers, who had possession of the stolen property in Macon County the same day the auto burglary occurred.

Auburn Police were notified and further investigated, leading to arrest warrants correlating to the auto burglary and theft being obtained for Rodgers.

Auburn Police say authorities arrested Rodgers and transported him to Lee County, where he is being held on a $4000 bond.