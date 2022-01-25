Auburn Police: Warm Springs man arrested in Auburn elder exploitation case

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A Georgia man has been arrested in Auburn in connection to a case involving the exploitation of an elderly person back in November.

According to officials with the Auburn Police Department, a man from Warm Springs, Ga., Elijahwon Keonte Rolax, age 23, was arrested on Jan. 14, 2022 in the case.

Rolax’s arrest stems from an incident of elder exploitation in November 2021. During the course of the investigation, Rolax was developed as a suspect in the incident.

According to investigators, on Nov. 24, 2021, the victim contacted police concerning what happened to them. Police said a man, now identified as Rolax, performed “a minor residential landscaping task” for the victim. The victim, who is over the age of 60, told police following the task, Rolax used “undue influence to force them to pay an exorbitant fee for the service”.

Rolas has been charged with financial exploitation of the elderly, a second degree felony. He was booked into the Lee County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

