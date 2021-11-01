Auburn Police: Woman arrested in credit card fraud case

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department has arrested a woman in connection to a credit card fraud case.

According to officials with Auburn Police, Taylor Don’na Doucet, age 19, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2021.

Police say Doucet was arrested in connection to an incident on Oct. 22, in which the victim in the case lost their card and it used by another individual. Police say investigation lead to Doucet being developed as a suspect in the case.

Doucet has been charged with fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and theft of lost property fourth degree.