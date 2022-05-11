AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An owner of a downtown Auburn bar has been found guilty of Sexual Misconduct by an Auburn Municipal Judge.

Pat Grider, the owner of Skybar Cafe on W Magnolia Ave., was found guilty Tuesday, May 10th, during a bench trial with presiding Judge James McLaughlin. Auburn Police arrested Grider for misdemeanor Sexual Misconduct on Wednesday, February 23rd. He was booked into the Lee County Detention Facility and made a $1,000 bond on same day.

At the time of Grider’s arrest, his attorney Davis Whittelsey told News 3 his client vehemently denied the allegations. Whittelsey indicated Tuesday in court they would appeal the guilty verdict. Wednesday morning, Whittelsey shared the following statement with News 3:

“The City of Auburn Municipal Court Judge, Jim McGlaughlin’s decision is incorrect as it is not supported by the evidence. An appeal was announced in open court & on the record. On appeal, if the City insist on continuing to pursue this matter, the case will be presented to an impartial jury where the City of Auburn should expect a very different outcome. Mr. Grider was fined $250, but was not sentenced to any jail time by the City Judge. The fine has been appealed as well,” said Whittelsey.

Auburn police say the case began when a complaint was filed, and an investigation began. The complainant identified Grider as the suspect and signed a warrant. The Auburn Police Division executed the warrant, and Grider was arrested on one misdemeanor count of Sexual Misconduct. The elements of sexual misconduct are: “13A-6-65 (a)(3) Engages in sexual contact with another person without his or her consent, under circumstances other than those under sections 13A-6-66; 13A-6-67; and 13A-6-69.1; or with consent where consent was obtained by the use of fraud or artifice.”

