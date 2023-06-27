AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Auburn Police arrested and charged two juveniles on June 24 on multiple charges associated with auto burglaries.

The 17-year-old juvenile was charged with nine counts of unlawfully breaking and entering a motor vehicle, seven counts of theft of property, attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a pistol by a minor.

The 15-year-old juvenile was charged with ten counts of unlawfully breaking and entering a motor vehicle, eight counts of theft of property.

Auburn Police received a call reporting possible auto burglaries in progress near the 500 block of Webster Road during the early morning hours of June 24. Responding officers located a suspect in the area who fled on foot and discarded a bag before being apprehended. The suspect was identified as a 17-year-old juvenile and the recovered bag contained property recently stolen from vehicles.

During the investigation, a second suspect was developed and identified as a 15-year-old juvenile. Police located him and further investigation led to the recovery of multiple property items that were stolen during auto burglaries since April 2023.

Both suspects were taken to the Lee County Youth Development Center where they will be held pending court review.