AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — A woman is arrested and charged with two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, says Auburn Police.

Crystal Marie Floyd, age 40, from Auburn, was arrested on June 9, after an investigation that began two days ago.

A victim met and told Auburn Police about the unauthorized purchases on multiple credit/debit cards. Police confirmed that some of the purchases were made at locations in Auburn and Floyd was developed as a suspect.

Police obtained warrants for Floyd’s arrest and she was located on June 9. Floyd was taken to the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $3,000 bond.