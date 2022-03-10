AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Autauga County Sherriff Department requests the public’s help identifying two suspects authorities believe to be burglarizing homes.

Recently Autauga County has been experiencing a series of burglaries of residential homes near the Alabama River over the past few weeks.

The Autauga County Sheriff Department released photos of two unidentified white males who authorities believe are burglarizing homes near the river. Authorities also suspect the two are using a boat to commit the crimes.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the CrimeStoppers P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!