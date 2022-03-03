AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery and is seeking the public’s help identifying the suspects.

On March 1, 2022, two individuals, described as Black males by authorities, robbed a Dollar General store armed with a handgun.

According to officials, the two males entered the store and aimed the firearm, took the cash register tray, and fled the scene.

The males fled the store in an unidentified vehicle, and authorities believe the suspects may have left traveling Eastbound on Highway 82.

The charges are pending until further identification of the suspects is known.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the CrimeStopper’s P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!