COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Corner’s Office has identified the second victim in the Christmas Eve Bunker Hill shooting.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Jewel Dantzler, 18, dead on Wednesday morning at 4:18 a.m. at St. Francis Hospital. The initial victim, 24-year-old Tamareious Miller, was pronounced dead on Dec. 24.

Authorities have yet to identify any suspects in the shooting.