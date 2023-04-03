LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities confirmed that they are currently ‘in a standoff with an armed individual’ in a vehicle with two hostages in Lauderdale County.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says that a vehicle pursuit was initiated in Florence, and during the pursuit the driver of the vehicle fired shots at a Lauderdale County deputy.

The standoff is taking place on Hwy 69 (AL Hwy 20), according to LCSO. The Florence Police Department and Hardin County Sheriff’s Office are also assisting LCSO in the standoff.

Authorities ask that people avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.