PRICHARD, Ala. (WHNT) – An inmate escaped from a Mobile County prison Sunday night.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Jeffery Strugg, 31, escaped from the Mobile Community Based Facility in the Mobile County city of Prichard around 5:30 p.m.

Strugg is 5′ 6″ tall, weighs, 164 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his location should call their local law enforcement agency or ADOC at (800) 831-8825. Strugg was convicted of murder in Dallas County and was sentenced to 29 years in prison in 2009.