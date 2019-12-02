Authorities: Wells Fargo robbery suspect apprehended during Atlanta carjacking

A Columbus man wanted for last month’s robbery of the Wells Fargo on Milgen Road was taken into custody this morning after a failed car-jacking attempt in Atlanta, authorities say.

(Lawrence Franklin new booking photo)

Lawrence Franklin, 35, was arrested after a woman says he put a knife to her throat and tried to force her to drive away. Two people rushed to her defense, leading to Franklin’s apprehension.

Columbus Police Maj. J.D. Hawk says Franklin is being held in Atlanta on unrelated charges. Hours after the Columbus robbery, police issued arrest warrants for Franklin and distributed his photograph to the media.

Franklin was not only wanted for the Columbus bank robbery, but Newnan police also say he pulled off a bold robbery of a Wells Fargo on Greenville Street on Black Friday.

At 12: 18 p.m. on Friday, Newnan police say, Frankling walked into the bank wearing a yellow traffic vest, black shirt, pants, and stocking cap.

He approached the teller and passed a note demanding money. The suspect then lifted his shirt exposing a semi-auto pistol located in his waistband.

The teller gave the subject money from her drawer. He then demanded access to the safe. After being told she could not open the safe, the suspect exited the bank.



