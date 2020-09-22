Autopsy results released for Rosewood Drive murder victim

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Autopsy result have been released for a woman murdered over the weekend on Rosewood Drive.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Emily McDaniel died from multiple gunshot wounds and sharp forced injuries.

McDaniel, age 37, was found Saturday at the 1100 block of Rosewood Drive just after 10:00 p.m. She appeared to have been stabbed several times and possibly shot due to shell casing being found near her body, according on investigators on scene. McDaniel was pronounced dead at the scene.

A father and son have been arrested in connection to McDaniel’s murder. Joshuah Fredette, age 44, and his 14-year old son are with murder.

Both Fredette and his son appeared in Recorder’s Court Tuesday morning and pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.