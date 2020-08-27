AutoZone stabbing suspect “felt the need to find a white male to kill,” police say in court testimony

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The suspect in the Aug. 25 AutoZone stabbing on 32nd Street made his first appearance in court.

Jayvon Hatchett, 19, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Hatchett faces these charges for a stabbing he allegedly committed on Aug. 25 around 8:36 a.m. at the AutoZone. Police said he stabbed a store employee in an unprovoked attack.

Columbus Police Sgt. R.S. Mills gave testimony in court about the case.

Mills told the court that when he Hatchett why he stabbed the AutoZone employee, Hatchett said he “felt the need to find a white male to kill” after watching videos of police brutality happening across the country.

Hatchett is being held without bond at the Muscogee County Jail until his case goes to Superior Court.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 75°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 92° 75°

Friday

90° / 75°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 90° 75°

Saturday

89° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 74°

Sunday

90° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 90° 73°

Monday

87° / 73°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 87° 73°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 89° 73°

Wednesday

91° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
90°

91°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
92°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
90°

86°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

83°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories