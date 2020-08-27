AutoZone stabbing suspect “felt the need to find a white male to kill,” police say in court testimony

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The suspect in the Aug. 25 AutoZone stabbing on 32nd Street made his first appearance in court.

Jayvon Hatchett, 19, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Hatchett faces these charges for a stabbing he allegedly committed on Aug. 25 around 8:36 a.m. at the AutoZone. Police said he stabbed a store employee in an unprovoked attack.

Columbus Police Sgt. R.S. Mills gave testimony in court about the case.

Mills told the court that when he Hatchett why he stabbed the AutoZone employee, Hatchett said he “felt the need to find a white male to kill” after watching videos of police brutality happening across the country.

Hatchett is being held without bond at the Muscogee County Jail until his case goes to Superior Court.