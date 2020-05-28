Birmingham homicide case numbers higher in comparison to last year this time

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department reports homicide cases in Birmingham are up 7.9% in comparison to this time last year.

Wednesday, Birmingham Police Department released new crime information days after U.S. Attorney Jay Town tweeted about homicides in the city.

There have been 43 unjustifiable homicides in the @cityofbhamal in 2020. That’s around 1 every 3 days so far. Of those unjustifiable homicides, 20 have been investigated by @BhamPolice in just the last 42 days…or around 1 every 2 days. Trending in the WRONG direction!! #Enough — U.S. Attorney Jay Town (@USAttyTown) May 25, 2020

With the hashtag “#Enough” Town said homicides in Birmingham were “Trending in the wrong direction.”

Wednesday, Birmingham police tweeted a videotaped statement by Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin breaking down crime stats in the city stating most categories are down.

Here is a breakdown of our current crime statistics, citywide. Most categories are down. You can access the latest #crime #stats on our website under the Crime Information tab. Link to the crime stats discussed in this video below. https://t.co/nSW6hAW8Ff pic.twitter.com/ddVD20ud0H — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) May 27, 2020

“As it relates to homicides, we have 41 homicides that have been deemed criminal acts, six justifiable death investigations and one non-criminal homicide which was deemed an accidental shooting,” Mauldin said.

Other crimes are down:

Robberies are down 46%

Rape cases are down 65%

Aggravated assault is down 24%

A decrease of 30% of crime, according to Birmingham Police.

“As you can see we have made progress in our crime fighting efforts, we realize numbers do not overshadow the fact that someone has been victimized by crime and how crime affects the community, therefore, we will continue to work with the city of birmingham to solve and decrease crime in the city of Birmingham,” Mauldin said.

All of the data released Wednesday is current as of May 26t where overall property crimes were also down 27.2%.

LATEST POSTS