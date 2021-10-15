Birmingham police looking for suspect who set house on fire with family inside

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are looking for the man they believe is responsible for setting a house on fire last week while a family was inside.

On Oct. 8, the suspect poured a flammable liquid onto a home in the 4600 Block of 13th Avenue North, throwing in a Molotov cocktail while different family members inside the home. No one was hurt in the fire.

Police have released a photo of the man they believe is responsible for the arson. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact BPD Arson Detectives at 205-254-1723 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the BPD’s mobile app. Updates will be provided as information becomes available.

If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, the group will provide a cash reward.