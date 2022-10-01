OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A grizzly discovery early this morning in Opelika by a trash collector leads to a murder investigation in the City Of Opelika.

The body of a man was discovered around 4:00 Saturday morning at the dump site near Hickory Haven Mobile Home Park off Crawford Road. Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton identified the man as 24-year-old Ker’Detrius Mercer. His family has been notified.

The trash collector was picking up their load at the dumpster when they saw a body and called the police. Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey says more information will be released later Saturday.