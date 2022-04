DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man who is accused of murdering his daughter and burying her body in Ozark has his bond reduced by 90%.

More News from WRBL

Orlando Williams previously had a bond of $1.5 million. His bond is now $150,000.

Orlando Williams was arrested in February after skeletal remains were found in a wooded area in the 2000 block of Johntown Road in Ozark, Alabama.

The skeletal remains were later identified as Tomekia Williams, his daughter. Ozark Police says Orlando Williams was the last person in contact with Tomekia Williams.

As a result, the Dothan Police Department charged Orlando Williams, 64, with one count of murder for the death of Tomekia Williams.

Since Orlando Williams allegedly disposed of Tomekia Williams’ body in Ozark, the Ozark Police Department will have additional charges against him.

Williams is currently in the Houston County Jail.

Read the full story here.

Stick with WDHN News as we continue to follow this case.