HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — Bonds have been set for seven men arrested in an undercover Houston County child sex operation.

More News from WRBL

On Thursday, August 17, Judge Benjamin Lewis set a $60,000 bond for 41-year-old Pierre Dyck, 26-year-old Jazzmund Cunningham, 28-year-old Jakhari Martin, 28-year-old Vidal Guice, 21-year-old Jameson Lopez-Chanchavac, and 26-year-old Wilmer Ponce-Gomez.

Brandon Mitchell, 38, of Arlington, Georgia, was given a $250,000 bond. Officials say Mitchell is a registered sex offender.

The seven men were arrested during Operation: Back to School, designed to catch child sexual predators, and charged with human trafficking in the first degree, electronic solicitation of a child by a computer device, and traveling to meet a child for sex.

Courtesy of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office

The operation ran from Thursday, August 10, to Friday, August 11, in Dothan. Undercover agents, who specialize in child sex crimes, portrayed a 14-year-old girl online performing what investigators are calling a ruse to catch the alleged predators.

Officials say they posted an ad on a social media platform and had nearly 100 people chatting with children who were 14 to 15 years old, but the seven behind bars took the bait.

The ads were answered with the knowledge that they were coming to meet a 14-year-old female. They traveled to meet a 14-year-old female to have sex for money. Houston County Special Investigator over Sex Crimes, Chris Summerlin

The seven men are not allowed to own any electronic device capable of accessing the internet or have any contact with a child under the age of 19.