Brandon Conner avoids death penalty, sentenced to life in murder of girlfriend, infant son

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man who admitted killing his girlfriend and six-month-old son in 2014 was sentenced to life without parole Friday morning in Muscogee County Superior Court.

Brandon Conner, 42, had been facing the possibility of the death penalty since he was arrested the night of the crime.

Conner violently stabbed his girlfriend, Rosella Mitchell, in the throat and torso, suffocated his son Dylan, then set the house on fire.

Judge William C. Rumer accepted the negotiated plea deal between District Attorney Mark Jones and Conner’s lawyers.

The bodies of Mitchell and the baby were found burned in August 2014 at their Winifred Lane home.