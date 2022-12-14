PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Wednesday night shooting in Phenix City claimed the life of a 19-year-old male.

The victim was 19-year-old Jaemond Denard Smith of Phenix City, according to the Russell County Coroners office. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:31pm on Wednesday evening.

More than a dozen Phenix City Police officers responded to the area of 16th street and 2nd avenue. The area was blocked off with crime scene tape leading into the area near the Phenix City Housing Authorities Chuck Roberts Activities Center. This is right across the street from Troy Universities Phenix City campus.

The details of this investigation are limited at this time. Stick with News 3 on air and online as more details become available.