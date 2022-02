COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a toddler.

According to police, a three-year-old child was shot Tuesday morning. The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Green Ridge Drive in Columbus.

The child’s condition is not available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online for new details as they become available.