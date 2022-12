COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An armed robbery took place at a Texaco gas station at 1708 Wynnton Road this evening.

Multiple units from the Columbus Police Department were at the crime scene conducting their investigation.

The department says the alleged suspect had a knife and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

Stick with News 3 for additional information as it becomes available.