 

BREAKING: Body of missing 5-year-old found. Suspect in custody

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The body of a missing 5-year-old girl that drew a frantic search over the last 24 hours was discovered in Phenix City, Russell County District Attorney Kenneth Davis has confirmed to News 3.

A suspect is currently in custody in the Russell County Jail facing Capital Murder charges.

Kamarie Holland went missing early Monday morning, the five-year-old was last seen on Bowman Street. Columbus Police Department issued a missing person alert early Monday morning and it was canceled late Monday night.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is actively working on the case, Sheriff Heath Taylor told News 3 there is a news conference scheduled for later this morning.

