UPDATE 04/04/2022 2:25 p.m. – According to reports a law enforcement officer has been stabbed. The incident happened Monday afternoon.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence at the McDonald’s restaurant on US 80.

Officers from multiple agencies are currently on scene at the incident, which is on US 80 near Armour Road.

An area outside of the restaurant has been cordoned off with crime scene tape.

Everyone should avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for new details as they become available.