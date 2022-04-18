COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence on Cusseta Road. Multiple police units have responded to the scene near 2000 block on Cusseta Road Monday evening.

The intersection of 21st Avenue and Cusseta Road is blocked off as police and first responders work the scene.

Multiple ambulances have responded to the area. Several people have been loaded into the ambulances.

Everyone should avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for new details as they become available.