COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A heavy police presence is on the scene at Hollywood Connection in North Columbus, where large crowds are gathering.
A witness who was in the AMC Classic Ritz 13 theatre at the time of the incident says the movie was paused and folks were told to exit the theatre.
A News 3 reporter spoke to an officer on the scene who says this situation was a false alarm. WRBL has a call into the Columbus Police Department to confirm the nature of the incident and obtain further details.
Everyone should avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.
This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.