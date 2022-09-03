COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A heavy police presence is on the scene at Hollywood Connection in North Columbus, where large crowds are gathering.

A witness who was in the AMC Classic Ritz 13 theatre at the time of the incident says the movie was paused and folks were told to exit the theatre.

A News 3 reporter spoke to an officer on the scene who says this situation was a false alarm. WRBL has a call into the Columbus Police Department to confirm the nature of the incident and obtain further details.

Large crowds and heavy police presence at Hollywood Connection.

Everyone should avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

