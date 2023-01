COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Saturday night homicide investigation is underway in North Columbus.

Multiple units from the Columbus Police Department are on the scene. The entire area is blocked off with crime scene tape.

Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan has confirmed a homicide at Springcreek Village at 8082 Veterans Parkway near Williams Road.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 3 on air and online as more details become available.