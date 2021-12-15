BREAKING: Investigation underway on Bowman Street, area were Kamarie Holland was reported missing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is an active police investigation on Bowman Street in Columbus. Investigators appear to be searching a house on the street. Several unmarked law enforcement vehicles are currently on scene at the home.

Bowman Street is the street where five-year-old Kamarie Holland reportedly went missing in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

The little girl’s body was found hours later, at around 11:00 p.m., at an abandoned house, located in the 1100 block of 15th Avenue, in Phenix City.

Jeremy Tremaine Williams, age 37, has been arrested and charged in with Capital Murder in connection to the death of Holland.

WRBL News 3 has a reporter on scene and is working to gather more information. Stay with us on-air and online for new details as they become available.

Prior coverage of the Kamarie Holland case:

Family announces funeral arrangements for 5-year-old murder victim, Kamarie Holland

Russell County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in girl’s murder has other incidences of alleged violence against children

Suspect charged with capital murder following discovery of missing 5-year-old’s body in Phenix City

Suspect in 5-year-old’s murder appears in court, updates from inside the courtroom

BREAKING: Body of missing 5-year-old found. Suspect in custody

UPDATE: Columbus Police cancel alert for missing child, Kamarie Holland

Missing five-year-old in Columbus