UPDATE 03/10/2022 5:29 p.m. – One person is dead following a shooting on Lindsey Street in LaGrange.

According to LaGrange Police Captain Dale Strickland, a 16-year-old male died at West Georgia Medical Center after being transported to the hospital following the shooting.

An 18-year-old male also later arrived at the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the LaGrange Police Department.

According to Strickland, preliminary investigation indicates the shooting possibly was the result of a robbery at Lindsey Street Park.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is on the scene of a shooting incident in which multiple people were shot. The incident happened Thursday afternoon on Lindsey Street.

According LaGrange Police, a large scale response to the shooting is underway, with nearly all LaGrange Police units responding to the scene, with the exception of about three units.

Police confirm that multiple people have been shot, but were not able to confirm an exact number of victims at this time.

Information about injuries in the incident is not available at this time.

