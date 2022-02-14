BREAKING: One person shot on Amber Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting off of Buena Vista Road.

According to police, the shooting happened at 915 Amber Drive. One person, described by police as a Black male, has been shot. The individual has been transported to the hospital. His condition is not available at this time.

The incident occurred at Amber Vista Plaza, behind the plaza, where police have the crime scene taped off and evidence markers are on the ground.

The CPD Robbery and Assault Unit is on scene at the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online for new details as they become available.