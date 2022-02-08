BREAKING: Opelika police investigating deadly shooting

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday night in the 900 block of Morgan Avenue, where the victim was found dead in the street.

On Tuesday, February 8, at approximately 6:42 PM, Opelika Police Officers responded to the area in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers located a victim in the roadway. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim, identified as 37-year-old Jela Shermarke Marshall, deceased. We are waiting to hear more information about the shooter. We do not know if police have someone in custody or if they have made an arrest.

This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Opelika investigators remain on the scene.