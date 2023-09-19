COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have confirmed they have taken 35-year-old Jacquese Walker, the man accused of killing his four-year-old child and injuring the child’s mother at Liberty Commons Apartments on Monday into custody in the St. Elmo area.

CPD developed Walker as a suspect on Monday night; charging him with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

This was a joint effort by The Muscogee County Sherriff’s Office and Columbus Police Department.

Walker was taken into custody shortly after 6 p.m. following an extensive manhunt that lasted for more than an hour. He was taken into custody on 25th Street and 14th Ave near Antioch Baptist Church.

Police had been scouring the area of St. Elmo after a resident reported seeing someone described as the suspect near a home in that area.