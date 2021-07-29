BREAKING: Suspect fled the scene of fatal Americus shooting this evening

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — According to Americus Police Department, the suspect of a reported shooting is wanted for homicide.

Officers of Americus Police Department and emergency medical personnel responded to a reported shooting at 7:05 p.m. on the 600 block of Winn Street this evening.

37-year-old, Allan Tremain Barthell, of Americus has been identified as the primary suspect in this homicide investigation.

He was last seen fleeing the scene in a silver 2007 Lexus RX with a Georgia tag, TAF8187. Barthell is wanted for homicide and is considered armed and dangerous.

The victim, Brandon Marquis Burney, was transported to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. The 30-year-old has since succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011.

Anyone with knowledge of Barthell’s whereabouts should immediately call 911.